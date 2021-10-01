China's Belt and Road Initiative: Benevolent Lending or 'Debt-Trap Diplomacy'?

Consequently, governments of BRI countries will end up being completely unaware of the amount of money (not going to be small) that they will owe to China in the future when contracts expire.

The report focuses on multiple aspects of the BRI such as implementation problems of infrastructure projects, risk-reward balancing by lenders, and the scale of China's financing program for foreign projects.

But for the purposes of this explainer, we shall only focus on the huge debts that LCIMs have amassed, and whether they are underreported to international institutions.

Firstly, the report notes that "42 countries now have levels of public debt exposure to China in excess of 10% of GDP."

In simple words, 42 BRI countries owe more than 10 percent of their GDP to China, money they had borrowed for developmental projects.

Secondly, nearly 70 percent of China’s foreign loans are provided to its own "state-owned companies, state-owned banks, special purpose vehicles, joint ventures, and private sector institutions", and not central government institutions of the partner LMICs.

This policy creates two problems: China's actual loan amounts are much larger than what is estimated to be by organisations that are responsible for surveillance of loans, and LCIMs end up underreporting their debt amounts to the World Bank's external debt reporting system.

Both problems have the same source, which is that a huge portion of the loans do not make it to the balance sheet of the central government of LMICs.

This is because the above-mentioned Chinese state-owned enterprises are the ones that are actually dealing with the money, while they simultaneously "benefit from explicit or implicit forms of host government liability protection", the AidData report added.