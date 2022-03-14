2022 Elections: AAP Is Not a National Alternative Yet, But It's a 'Popular' One

Looking at the current political scenario, the AAP seems to be emerging as a contender for the main opposition and is filling a vacuum at the national level. Though there are divided opinions on the future of AAP, the performance of the Congress and the Trinamool has given a good political opportunity to the party to expand.

The BJP, on the other hand, has led all campaigns successfully and has been one step ahead in terms of ideological cultivation and membership drives. The BJP is ahead of its time in methods, approach, and reach, but what is interesting is the AAP’s political management along with a ‘heroic’ campaign that has influenced voting behaviour in recent times. However, its viability is still uncertain. We may call AAP a national alternative in India, but the political performance, institutional arrangements, and command on the political space are in the BJP’s favour.