A Lesson in AAP’s Punjab Win – Don't Take Your Gaddi for Granted

But the question is, why. Why did the AAP win Punjab? The single big reason is – frustration, disappointment and anger towards those who have ruled Punjab for decades – the Congress, the Akalis, and the BJP. Be it corruption, be it in-fighting, be it just not doing enough work to improve people’s lives, the voters felt these parties were guilty of all these crimes. So, when an alternative came forward, they went for it.

While the AAP would and should claim credit for their big win, there is an equally big factor of desperation on the part of the Punjab voter.