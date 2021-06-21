One Hate Crime, Multiple Versions: Reporting in Times of FIRs

Cut to 2017. The whole country was outraging over the mob lynching of a 17-year-old Muslim boy aboard a Delhi-Mathura train. The victim’s brothers, who were also assaulted by the mob, claimed the accused hurled “communal slurs” against them while beating their brother to death.

In light of this incident, a campaign #NotInMyName was held across different cities to protest against a spate of attacks on Muslims in India, under the Narendra Modi government, which brands itself as the champion for the Hindutva cause.

The trial court, while framing charges on 11 October 2017, had said that the accused “had abused the victims in the name of their religion and they also did not allow the victim to alight from the train and when the quarrel ensued, accused Naresh caused injuries with sharp-edged weapon.”

The investigation carried on. Nine months after Junaid’s killing, the Punjab and Haryana High Court disagreed with the trial court and said the initial dispute between the victims and the accused was “only regarding the seat sharing and abuses in the name of castes and nothing more”. Junaid’s family was displeased and did not agree with the court’s observation.