‘This Is All Drama’: Accused’s Kin on Hathras Dalit Girl’s Assault

When I tried to question further on what she meant, others in the family intruded, “No no she did not mean it like that. There is no caste discrimination in our village. We invite them to our gatherings, even let them pray in our temples, offer them water. We don’t discriminate.”

When I asked why they needed to “allow” somebody in a temple or if they also visit the Dalit houses when invited, Ravi’s brother Sunder Pal said, “No no. How can we do that? They are below us. They work in our houses. We invite them, but how can we go to their house or drink their water?”

Madhu’s cousin brother and her neighbours in the village, dominated mostly by the Thakurs and the Pandits, also narrated how even now when they go to shops the owner will sprinkle water on the money, how they are made to sit on the floor every time there is a village gathering and how the cremation ground, where Madhu was put to rest by the policemen in the middle of the night without the family’s approval, also had a separate ground for Dalits.