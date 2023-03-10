Do or Die: Instead of Bullying, Students Must Be Shown World Can Be Their Oyster

Among these schools are the Narayana Group which teaches 600,000 students across 23 states, and Chaitanya, with 550,000 students all over India.

Once the academic year ends, and the results are out for IIT, NEET, and other state-level exams, their advertisements are blasted 24*7 across channels. They sometimes exaggerate, inflate their results & sell the IIT dream so effortlessly. The societal mindset is that if you are not joining one of these institutes, you are not worthy enough.

As an alumnus of both institutions, I urge that we—and particularly the parents—ask questions.

What do parents get for their money: My hostel room at a Narayana school in the Krishna District a decade ago was typical. It had 11 students packed into a small area with unhygienic washrooms. Classrooms were on the same floor, a few steps away.