IIT-Madras Faces Night-Long Protest After Student Death & an Attempted Suicide

What do the Students Want? A student representative of IIT-Madras said they want the administration to create a panel of experts to study the mental health of the students, hold counselling sessions regularly in hostel rooms.

"At least five students had attempted suicide in the college in the past six months. The administration has not been transparent about any of them. Students face a lot of academic pressure and this has been a major trigger. What we've observed is that when students returned after the break due to the coronavirus pandemic, they became very closeted. Socialisation has come down drastically and this makes it quite difficult to even find out if someone is having mental health issues," said Neelesh, a student council representative.

He added that postgraduate students have been told to seek permission from their guides to be able to participate in extra-curricular activities, which wasn't the norm earlier.

Another student told The Quint that they "want the managament to introduce initatitves that will ensure students are able to unwind, don't feel pressured, can share their woes with seniors."