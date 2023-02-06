Double Tragedy: Andhra Pradesh Student Dies by Suicide, Warden Dies of Shock

What Happened? Dhaneswara Reddy, aged 21, was allegedly found hanging in his hostel room on Saturday night. The boy from Pulivendula in Kadapa district, was pursuing his second year in computer science engineering. His hostel friends were the first to notice and intimated the warden immediately.

A Second Death? The warden, Srinivasulu Naidu, suffered a heart attack as soon as heard the news. The 57-year-old collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died of a cardiac arrest.