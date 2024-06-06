Sunil Chhetri’s Last Match – An Unprecedented Au Revoir for an Unparalleled Icon

The last match of Sunil Chhetri
This was an – arguably – unprecedented sight.
Even for Kolkata – among those rare Indian states known more for its football, than its cricket.
Even for the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan – the stadium which saw a record attendance of 131,000 fans in a Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, back in 1997.
Thousands of fans marshalling through the streets of Salt Lake, with synchronised steps and spirit, was not an unprecedented sight. There have been a gazillion of such instances.
The attendance of 58,921, in all fairness, might be less than what a Derby would generate. But multifarious factors made the uniqueness of the occasion evident.
For instance, echoing through the stadium were not the usual slogans from a club game, adorned with the choicest of words, but ‘Vande Mataram.’
Numerous posters, flags and tifos could be seen, but all shared a similar theme – the tri-colour.
Every message on every poster was made for, and directed, at Sunil. The majority followed the generic ‘Thank You’ and ‘Miss You’ archetypal.
When Sunil Chhetri crossed paths with Rabindranath Tagore
The fans who came to witness the occasion knew they were going to be a part of the twilight of Chettri’s remarkable legacy, and they wanted to provide the occasion with the treatment it merited. Yet, amid the excitement, a worry lingered – who would carry his legacy forward?
“I don’t see anyone of his calibre, or even the potential to reach his level,” said a fan.
“Unfortunately, I feel we don’t have a player currently who might do what Chhetri has been for us over the last 19 years,” another fan opined.
What transpired over the last ninety minutes corroborated the discourse. Fans had played their part, by cheering the players for throughout the match, but the display was not promising.
India could only play out a goalless draw. Despite they had 15 attempts, only three of those shots were on target. From the perspective of the Indian team, this draw has considerably reduced their qualification chances for the 2026 FIFA World Cup third-round qualifiers.
On being asked about how he would want fans of Indian football to remember him, Chhetri had said “As a guy who tried his best.”
And on 6 June, he did try his best. Head coach Igor Stimac praised his captain – now, former – for his work-rate. Despite being starved of service, he still contributed to the team’s cause by helping his defenders. Although the narrative from the players and coach prior to the match was that they would not allow the emotions of Chhetri’s departure to get the better of their footballing sharpness, Stimac could not deny admitting he was sad about how Chhetri’s last game concluded.
And so, a draw. A few glimpses of promise, but all flashes in the pan. As has been the case in Indian football for a while now.
But try telling that to the fans in Kolkata after the full-time whistle was blown. Quadrisyllabic chants of ‘Su-nil-Chhe-tri’ were shouted by every voice.
Otherwise professionally stoic, Sunil Chhetri could barely contain his emotions after the full-time whistle was blown.
And then, they were drawn. Now, a void.
