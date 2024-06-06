Thank You To Each One of You – Sunil Chhetri Bids Adieu to International Career

Sunil Chhetri played his last international game, against Kuwait, in Kolkata.
Image: PTI
After concluding his remarkable 19-year international football journey, India's revered captain Sunil Chhetri expressed his gratitude towards his fans, acknowledging that their unwavering support had been instrumental throughout his career.
Upon the conclusion of the match, the 39-year-old was facilitated with awards and mementos, surrounded by his family. Reflecting on the moment, an emotional Chhetri shared his sentiments:
Chhetri will retire with 151 appearances, 94 goals and numerous other achievements to his name.
Meanwhile, India's fixture against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier and AFC Asian Cup 2027 joint qualification on Thursday concluded in a goalless draw.
Published: 06 Jun 2024,10:10 PM IST