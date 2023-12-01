Cricket’s Uganda Story – Brought by British, Seized by the Indigenous & Indians

The story of Uganda cricket team, and their diverse mix of indigenous, Indian and Pakistani players.
“Things were very different back then,” remarked Denis Musali.
A former cricketer-turned-communications manager of the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA), he had just witnessed his team script history, as the Cranes confirmed their participation in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. It will be their maiden appearance in the sport’s biggest stage.
For Denis, the dream was first envisaged two decades ago, when he had travelled to Bangladesh with the Uganda U19 team, for the 2004 ICC U19 World Cup.
As he reminisces rubbing shoulders with the Eoin Morgans, Shikhar Dhawans and Alastair Cooks – who later went on to become cricket’s headliners – Denis tells The Quint about Uganda’s cricketing journey.
Denis Musali, now the communications manager of UCA, once played against the World Cup-winning captain, Eoin Morgan.
Cricket – still not remotely comparable to football or rugby in terms of popularity – was an even more obscure commodity for the Ugandans in 2004. In fact, the few that did play cricket, and subsequently grew an affection, did so only because they were told to.
The trend has been extended to the current squad as well. Captain Brian Masaba – an all-rounder, opening batter Simon Ssesazi, and wicketkeeper Cyrus Kakuru had all studied in the missionaries, where playing cricket was the norm.
But that’s not all.
Uganda captain Brian Masaba is among the players who started playing cricket because of the missionaries.
The first Indian influx in Uganda was triggered by the British Empire, who brought labourers on low wages to build the now-defunct Ugandan Railway.
The second Indian influx was caused by – bonus points if you got it right – cricket.
While speaking with The Quint after taking his team to the T20 World Cup, opening batter Ronak Patel shares his story:
Uganda's opener Ronak Patel hails from Anand in Gujarat, India.
It took Ronak four years to transition from the local tournaments to the international matches, and since then, he has been a mainstay in Uganda’s batting order, scoring 779 T20I runs in 38 matches.
“Yahaan sab badhiya hai, sab mil-jhulkar family ki tarah rehte hai (I have it great here, we are like a family)” he adds, with an inexplicable relief discernible in his tone, for he had switched language to Hindi, and was speaking with a journalist from the nation he grew up in.
Albeit, now, ‘nation’ means nothing else but Uganda to him, as Ronak adds:
Of Ronak’s other two Indian-origin teammates, Nakrani is a fellow Gujarati, whilst Ramjani hails from Mumbai. There are also a couple of Pakistani-origin players, in Riazat Ali Shah and Bilal Hassan.
“They have all come to Uganda in the last few years,” Denis informs.
All-rounder Dinesh Nakrani also hails from Gujarat, and has represented Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
The current Ugandan team comprises solely full-time professional cricketers, who are all contracted by the UCA.
For those from more ‘blessed’ – in a cricketing sense – nations, the figures might be underwhelming. However, it is enough to prevent the Ugandan players from working odd jobs to fuel their passion.
Only three years ago, with COVID-19 causing the world to come to a standstill, and no cricket tournaments to compete in, top-order batter Roger Mukasa found making ends meet an arduous task. With no alternative available, he chose to deliver food.
To make ends meet, top-order batter Roger Mukasa had to work as a food delivery agent during lockdown.
Speaking to The Quint, he informs:
Cricket runs in Roger’s family, as he likes to believe, with his elder brothers Frank Nsubuga and Lawrence Sematimba also being cricketers.
The former – now 43 years of age – made his debut way back in 1996, and is preparing to compete in his maiden World Cup nearly three decades later.
Frank Nsuboga, still playing at 43, made his debut in 1996.
With Ronak sitting beside him, and the camaraderie being conspicuous, he elaborates on the diverse mix in the team:
Denis – opting to remain pragmatic – explains how, despite the remarkable feat, a lot of work needs to be done.
The pleas are not lost on Ronak and Roger. They, too, echo similar feelings, saying how government support and sponsorship deals can work like a charm for Ugandan cricket.
For now, however, the worries can wait. For, now is the time to celebrate. And, to dream.
Uganda are prepared to have fun.
One might not expect the Uganda cricket team – comprised of indigenous, Indian and Pakistani-origin players – to set the stage on fire at the 2024 T20 World Cup. But certainly, expect them to add to the fun and flair of the competition.
The Cranes have arrived!
