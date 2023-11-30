Join Us On:
Uganda Script History by Qualifying for 2024 ICC T20 World Cup

#Uganda were granted full T20I membership by #ICC only five years ago.

Shuvaditya Bose
Published
Cricket
1 min read
Hindi Female
In a historic development, Uganda became the 20th team to qualify for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, eliminating favourites Zimbabwe from the race. The Cranes will be making their debut World Cup appearance in the United States of America and West Indies next year.

How Did Uganda Qualify?

Uganda were a part of the Africa Qualifiers, where a total of 16 teams were fighting for two slots. Previously, Namibia had already confirmed their participation by finishing first in the regional finals.

For the last available slot, Uganda were in a battle with Zimbabwe, who had won four of their six matches. But on Thursday (30 November), Uganda won their sixth match against Rwanda by nine wickets to ensure their participation.

Having been granted full T20I status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) only five years ago, Uganda have played brilliantly in the qualifiers to finish ahead of the Chevrons.

