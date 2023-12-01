WPL 2024: Retentions, Big Players Released - Everything You Need To Know

Former South African speedster Shabnim Ismail was released by UP Warriorz in what is being described as a shocking move. The ex-Protea played only three matches in their campaign in the first season. The selection was often shuffled between her and Australia’s aggressive all-rounder Grace Harris in the playing XI.

In as many games, she claimed three wickets at an economy rate of 8.76. Even though she gave up enough runs, it is unthinkable to disregard the vast experience of the Proteas women's highest wicket-taker.

With the WPL likely to expand in different cities of India from next year onwards, Shabnim's ability to bowl at a deadly pace will be essential for any team. Teams will therefore be eager to bid on the 35-year-old in order to bolster their bowling arsenal.

Base Price: INR 40 Lakhs