Uganda Script History by Qualifying for 2024 ICC T20 World Cup

Uganda became the 20th team to qualify for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup
(Photo: X/CricketUganda)
In a historic development, Uganda became the 20th team to qualify for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, eliminating favourites Zimbabwe from the race. The Cranes will be making their debut World Cup appearance in the United States of America and West Indies next year.
Uganda were a part of the Africa Qualifiers, where a total of 16 teams were fighting for two slots. Previously, Namibia had already confirmed their participation by finishing first in the regional finals.
For the last available slot, Uganda were in a battle with Zimbabwe, who had won four of their six matches. But on Thursday (30 November), Uganda won their sixth match against Rwanda by nine wickets to ensure their participation.
Having been granted full T20I status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) only five years ago, Uganda have played brilliantly in the qualifiers to finish ahead of the Chevrons.
Barring USA and West Indies, who will host the competition, ten teams were awarded direct entries – the top eight of the 2022 instalment (India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, New Zealand & Netherlands) and the next two teams in the ICC men’s T20I team rankings (Afghanistan & Bangladesh).
The other eight teams had to earn their place via the qualifier route.
Ireland and Scotland are the two teams to have qualified from Europe, while Nepal and Oman qualified from Asia. Papua New Guinea – who finished first in the East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers, and Canada – who finished first in the Americas Qualifiers, have also confirmed their participation.
The Africa Qualifiers decided the last two entries, with Namibia and Uganda making the cut.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)