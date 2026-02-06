T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Focused, Salman Frustrated — Tale of Two Captains

When Agha was eventually asked about the 3-0 win over Australia, he heaved a sigh of relief so evident that it barely attempted to mask how long he had been waiting for such a question.

“Nice to have a question apart from the India game,” he acknowledged.

Before that, however, he had been asked, on multiple occasions, about boycotting (note — the Government of Pakistan has steered clear from the ‘boycott’ term) the match against India.

With the candidness often associated with Pakistani cricketers — arguably, one could say, not as staunchly media-trained as their Indian counterparts — Agha clarified that the decision has come from the administrative hierarchy. Yet, he lacked clarity on whether anything could happen between now and 15 February for the government to change its stance.