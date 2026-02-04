T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Shines, Sanju Out — What We Learned From India vs SA

Batting first on a ground that usually favours the chasing side, in a bid to test his bowlers, Yadav’s team scored 240/5. The captain did well for a 16-ball 30, but the showstopper, as he was in the recently concluded series against New Zealand, was Ishan Kishan, courtesy of his 20-ball 53.

In response, South Africa did cross the 200-run mark, but that was all about it. Banking on Tristan Stubbs’ 21-ball 45, who proved why his selection should not have been dependant on injuries, the Proteas scored 210/7, as India secured a 30-run triumph.

But warm-up games are never as much about triumphs and tribulations, as it is about the subplots. Hence, result aside, here are the major talking points from the game: