ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Boycotts Match vs India. What Happens Now?

The closest semblance to the current situation lies with England’s boycott of the match against Zimbabwe at the 2003 World Cup. Tony Blair’s government in the UK had a strenuous relationship with Robert Mugabe’s government in Zimbabwe. Notably, Henry Olonga and Andy Flower wore black armbands in their opening game to protest against Mugabe’s regime, and had to retire from Zimbabwean cricket.

On both occasions, the ICC did not ban the team altogether, but gave points to the other team — Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.