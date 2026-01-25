ICC Warns Pakistan Of Sanctions Over Call To Boycott T20 World Cup in India

advertisement
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has warned Pakistan of possible sanctions if it decides to boycott the 2026 T20 World Cup. The warning follows Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s public support for Bangladesh, which was excluded from the tournament after requesting its matches be moved from India to Sri Lanka. The final decision on Pakistan’s participation will be made by the government, pending the return of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
According to Financial Express, the ICC has stated that if Pakistan follows Bangladesh’s lead and withdraws from the tournament, it could face a series of sanctions. These include exclusion from all bilateral series, denial of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for foreign players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and a ban from the Asia Cup. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has criticised the ICC for “double standards” and called for equal treatment for all full member nations.
As reported by The Indian Express, the ICC’s decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland in the T20 World Cup was made after Bangladesh refused to play in India, citing security concerns. The ICC rejected these concerns after independent security assessments found no credible threat. Only Pakistan supported Bangladesh’s stance during the ICC Board meeting, and the PCB has since advocated for a hybrid model similar to the one previously approved for Pakistan’s own matches.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Mohsin Naqvi has stated that the PCB’s position is clear and that the final decision will be made by the government. He reiterated that “Bangladesh has been treated unfairly” and questioned why the ICC allowed venue changes for some countries but not for Bangladesh. Naqvi emphasised that Pakistan is answerable to its government, not the ICC, and will act according to the government’s directive.
Statements from Naqvi indicate that if Pakistan withdraws, the ICC would need to find a replacement team, with Uganda being the next in line based on rankings. The PCB chief’s remarks have intensified the standoff, with the ICC maintaining that any boycott will result in strict disciplinary action.
“If the Pakistan government decides, we will also pull out of the T20 World Cup. Let ICC then look for a 22nd team,” Mohsin Naqvi said, as quoted in recent coverage.
Further details show that the ICC’s decision to exclude Bangladesh was based on the absence of a credible security threat and the need to maintain the integrity of the tournament schedule. The PCB has continued to press for a hybrid model for Bangladesh, arguing that similar accommodations were made for other teams.
Public support for the PCB’s stance has also come from former officials, with recent commentary suggesting that broader backing from other cricket boards could influence the ICC’s approach. The situation remains unresolved as the PCB awaits a government decision.
Live updates have indicated that the PCB’s support for Bangladesh could have significant consequences for Pakistan’s international cricket standing and revenue, should a boycott occur.
“Our policy and position are clear. When the time comes and the government takes a decision, everyone will know. We are not under the ICC; we are answerable to our government,” Naqvi stated.
In the context of ongoing ICC events, current schedules show that Pakistan remains active in other ICC tournaments, including the Under-19 World Cup, pending any further decisions from the government regarding senior team participation.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.