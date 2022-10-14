Delhi Riots: Complicated Chargesheets and the Endless Wait for a Trial

Saima's father Mohd. Salim Khan has been in jail for more than two years on charges of involvement in Delhi Riots.
(Graphics: Aroop Mishra)
Cameraperson : Shiv Kumar Maurya
Video Editor: Harpal Rawat
Mohammad Salim Khan, who has been in jail for two years on charges of involvement in Delhi riots, sometimes writes letters to the judge and sometimes to his family. While in jail, he has brought out the pain of his life on hundreds of pages. Salim Khan's wife, Shabina Khan, shows these pages as she says, "My husband Salim Khan is innocent."
Violence had erupted in Delhi during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February 2020. Salim Khan has been in jail since 13 March 2020, on charges of violence. He was named an accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for plotting the riots.
He is also accused of killing constable Ratan Lal.
Salim has three children. Saima, 23, is the eldest and is pursuing her graduation in dental surgery.
Saima says, "My father had an exports business. His office was in street number 3 of Chand Bagh pocket in Mustafabad. He had been conducting his business from there for almost 28 years. And as usual, on 24 February 2020, he was in his office. It was then that the riot broke out."
Salim Khan has been named as an accused in three FIRs registered by Delhi Police on 25 February, 5 March, and 6 March after the violence.
Two of these FIRs carry punitive charges, including criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and voluntarily causing hurt, as well as charges under the Arms Act.
The FIR against Khan includes stringent charges from sections 13, 16, 17, 18 of the UAPA, sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, and sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Public Damage to Property Act, 1984.
Saima said that after the violence, her father got a call from the investigating officer, Gurmeet: "He called Papa to the police station two or three times and Papa cooperated in the investigation."
Salim Khan’s wife Shabina Khan tearfully recalls that for three months after his arrest, there was no information about where he was, where the police had kept him.
Saima shared that after three months they got a call from her father and for the first time in life, he broke into tears in front of them. “We got a chance to meet my father at Lodhi Colony police station,” she says.
Salim Khan's lawyer Mujibur Rahman says that in connection with FIR 59, in which Salim Khan is named, the police have written such a long chargesheet that it will take time for the team of lawyers to read through them.
