Rani Mukerji On the Importance of Having Conversations About Gender Equality

Rani Mukerji talks about Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
Rani Mukerji is making a comeback on the big screen with her upcoming Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film is inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Bhattacharya, an immigrant Indian mother who fought against the Norwegian government to win back the custody of her children.
The Quint caught up with the actor and spoke to her about the character she played in the film, the creative liberties the makers took, and why she didn't meet Sagarika (whose character she portrays in the film) before the shooting of the film, among other things.
Talking about playing an emotionally demanding role like Sagarika's, Rani shared, "I would have to say that as a mother, I could not put myself in her shoes. I can't even think of that situation. I don't think any mother can think of a situation like that."
