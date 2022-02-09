Anup Singh Recalls How Waheeda Rehman’s ‘Pyaasa’ Inspired Irrfan’s ‘Last Dance’

Anup also revealed that he didn’t speak to Sutapa Sikdar before writing the book to ‘protect her’, “I thought if I show her some of the things I remembered, it would be painful. It’s too early.”

However, he did want her to read his book before he released it. Talking about her reaction, Anup said, “She read the book and got back to me almost immediately. She said that she laughed and she cried."

The filmmaker also recalled the first time he met Irrfan Khan, while he was shooting a TV series. Anup Singh also revealed how Amitabh Bachchan came to be involved in his book about Irrfan. Bachchan, who worked with Irrfan in Piku, wrote the foreword for ‘Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind’.

