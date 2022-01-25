‘I Finally Forgive You’: Sutapa Sikdar’s Note for Irrfan Khan on Her B’Day

“And yesterday night I told you finally about the way I love celebrations and it was not about birthday but celebration I wanted to be with you. But yesterday Surprisingly babil and ayaan did not forget my birthday!! I suspect deeply that you whispered it in their dreams or else why did they conspire to celebrate,” Sutapa Sikdar added.

She concluded her note, “Cheers Irrfan !! you I missed like never before as we celebrated my birthday by both of them you might not have believed in birthdays but you would be so happy to see them giving me soooo much of love!!#birthdaymom#rockstarboys.”

Babil Khan also shared some glimpses into his mother’s birthday celebrations. He shared some pictures from the day with the caption, “@djspersis made sure we celebrated mamma’s birthday this year and look at @sikdarsutapa cutie happy face.”