Babil Speaks About What Irrfan Khan Told Him in His Final Days

Irrfan Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, where he passed away on 29 April last year.

Speaking to Film Companion his wife Sutapa Sikdar said, "I feel the most precious quality about him was that he never pretended. If he is angry with you, or he is in love with you. The main thing is, when he is in love with you and says 'I love you', he did not pretend. He did not say it till he meant it."