How Did the Law Change After Nirbhaya’s Case?

When we look back at the aftermath of the brutal Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder, the first thing that comes to mind was the anger. The anger that something like this could happen and that it keeps happening.

That anger was directed not just at the rapists, but our society, our police, and our justice system, all of which have allowed an atmosphere where perpetrators commit these crimes with impunity, and rarely if ever face the consequences.

All too often this kind of anger goes nowhere. Think back to the Jessica Lall case, which galvanized the nation, and yet led to no reforms or lasting change.

Thankfully, all that anger over what happened to Nirbhaya wasn’t in vain.