Jessica Lall Case: Murder, a Media Campaign, Justice & Forgiveness

In a letter to the welfare officer of Central Jail No 2 in March 2018, Sabrina Lall wrote that owing to Sharma's good conduct in jail she is willing to forgive him and move on with his life.

But according to a Times of India report, Sharma, who was lodged in Tihar jail, was allowed frequent paroles during his term. According to the report, Sharma was spotted getting into a brawl at a pub when he was out on a parole in 2009, supposedly to see his ill mother. After reports of the brawl drew furore, Sharma was asked to return to jail 12 days before the expiry of his 30-day parole. The Delhi government, headed by Sheila Dikshit at that time, had come under fire for giving a month-long parole to Sharma although the state home secretary had recommended a 15-day relief.

Sharma was also granted 18-day parole to pursue his LLB course and to get his marriage registered. The Times of India quoted earlier reports to say that Sharma was accused of stepping out of jail and spending time in his father's hotel located nearby. His lawyers had denied the allegations and there were reports that one of the jail official's son allegedly landed a job at the hotel.

A Hindustan Times report said that Sharma was transferred to an open jail around three months ago for his "good conduct". In an open jail, an inmate can step out every day and go to work and return at a specified time in the evening. The only conditions are that the inmate cannot leave the city or go anywhere else apart from the workplace mentioned in the transfer order.