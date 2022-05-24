Bhanwarlal or Mohammad, Should I Be Killed Because of My Name?

Police arrested Dinesh Kushwah on Saturday, 21 May, in connection with the incident in which a man with disabilities, identified as 65-year-old Bhanwarlal Jain, was allegedly beaten up over suspicions of being a Muslim.
Photo: The Quint
Video Producer: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… Here, if your name is Bhanwarlal or Mohammed, should you be slapped, beaten or killed, just because of your religion?
In Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch, the police arrested Dinesh Kushwah on Saturday, 21 May, in connection with the incident in which a man with disabilities, identified as 65-year-old Bhanwarlal Jain, was allegedly beaten up over suspicions of being a Muslim.
Jain later succumbed to his injuries.
The incident came to light after a video surfaced where a man could be seen asking Jain, "Tera naam Mohammed hai?... Aadhaar card dikha." (Is your name Mohammed? Show me your Aadhaar card).
The accused Dinesh Kushwah is said to have links with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. Kushwah is said to be the husband of a local BJP leader.
Talking to The Quint, BJP's Neemuch district president Pawan Patidar said:
Each time that BJP party worker Dinesh Kushwah slapped Bhawarlal Jain, he slapped India’s secularism.
MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra says he didn’t identify himself, but, who is Dinesh Kushwah to ask a 65-yr-old man if he is Mohammed? To demand his Aadhaar card? To slap him? Again and again? Even the police can’t do this.
It’s already late, but can moderates within the BJP question this extreme violence?
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… we cannot be a country where you can be killed just because your name may be Mohammed.
