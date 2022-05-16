Video of Russian Woman's Assault by Kin Shared With False Communal Claim

The woman and her boyfriend are both from the Muslim community.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A video of a woman, crying inconsolably as she is being repeatedly hit by a man, is being shared to claim that it shows a Muslim woman in the United States of America being beaten by her brother for “wanting to date a non-Muslim guy.”
However, we found that the claim is false. The video is from Krasnodar, Russia, and it shows a Muslim woman from the Crimean gypsy community, who was beaten by her brother for wanting to run away with a Ukrainian man – who was also Muslim – from another family that did not get along with theirs.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with a claim that it shows a Muslim woman in the US being beaten for wanting to date man who was not Muslim.
An archive of this tweet can be viewed here.
WHAT WE FOUND
Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the video into multiple frames and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
The results found on TinEye led us to an article by Life, a news portal in Russia from 2021.
The article contained a screenshot of a post from an Instagram account ‘@insta.diva.shop’ whose caption referred to the woman as a close friend, hoping that law enforcement would take appropriate action against the assault.
The article contained a post from 'insta.diva.shop.'
We went through the Instagram account and found that it belongs to a woman named Angelina.
She also said that the girl's brother assaulted her as she had eloped with the boy "whose family is their enemy." Angelina also confirmed that the video was from Russia and not the US.
Clearly, the video shows a Muslim woman from Russia being assaulted for wanting to date a man that her family did not approve of, and has nothing to do with the couple's religious identities.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)