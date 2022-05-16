Video of Russian Woman's Assault by Kin Shared With False Communal Claim

A video of a woman, crying inconsolably as she is being repeatedly hit by a man, is being shared to claim that it shows a Muslim woman in the United States of America being beaten by her brother for “wanting to date a non-Muslim guy.”

However, we found that the claim is false. The video is from Krasnodar, Russia, and it shows a Muslim woman from the Crimean gypsy community, who was beaten by her brother for wanting to run away with a Ukrainian man – who was also Muslim – from another family that did not get along with theirs.