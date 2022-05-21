Man Killed on Suspicion of Being Muslim; BJP Confirms Accused Is Party Worker

The incident had come to light after a video surfaced, where a man is seen asking Jain, "Tera naam Mohammed hai?... Aadhaar card dikha" (Is your name Mohammed? Show me your Aadhaar card).

The incident is said to have occurred within limits of the Manasa police station in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch.

On the morning of Saturday, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh tweeted, "I have found out that a case of IPC Section 302 has been registered against BJP's Dinesh Kushwah in the matter. Let's see whether he is arrested or not."