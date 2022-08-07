‘We'll Give Her a Grand Welcome': Sakshi Malik’s Family on Her CWG Gold Medal

Overjoyed by wrestler and Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik's win at Commonwealth Games (CWC) 2022 in Birmingham, her family at Rohtak has made grand preparations to welcome her home.

Malik on Friday, 5 August, won her maiden CWG gold, defeating Canada's Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez and winning 'by fall' in the women's 62 kg wrestling final.

Speaking to reporters, her father Sukhbir Malik said, "We are so happy. Our happiness cannot be described in words. Whenever a sportswoman clinches a gold medal, she is called golden girl; so we will call her golden girl now."