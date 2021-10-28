Dear Trolls, ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ Is Outrageous, But ‘Jalebi’, ‘Samosa’ Aren't?

Ahead of Diwali, brands usually market their products and services in keeping with the festivities, traditions, and celebrations. However, the act of banishing 'controversial' ads seems to have become a part of an underlying routine of growing intolerance.

The latest to fall victim to the pattern of 'hurt sentiments' is FabIndia, after the clothing brand released an advertisement featuring their new collection, ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’.