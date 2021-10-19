Amid Controversy, Fabindia Deletes Tweet Promoting Diwali 'Jashn-E-Riwaaz' Ad

Tejasvi Surya called for FabIndia's boycott after they released an ad featuring their Diwali collection, titled, ‘Jashn-E-Rivaaz’.
(Photo Courtesy: Screenshot of FabIndia's website)
A day after the clothing brand received immense backlash over it's 'Jashn-E-Riwaaz' advertisement, Fabindia on Tuesday, 19 October, deleted the tweet containing the advertisement.
BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya criticised the Fabindia ad and said in a tweet that the apparel brand, “must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures.”
Surya had also said, “Deepavali is not Jashn-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out.”
Even as #BoycottFabIndia began to trend on Twitter on Monday, some netizens, however, came out in favour of Fabindia, claiming the boycott to be "beyond ridiculous."
