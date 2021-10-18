BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Sparks Another Controversy With Attack on Fabindia Ad

Ahead of Diwali this year, like every year, brands are all set to market their products of 'selling happiness in a bundle'. However, apart from the marketing pattern of brands, the act of banishing “controversial” ads and boycotting brands seems to have become a part of that routine.

The latest to fall victim to the pattern of “hurt sentiments” is Fabindia, after they released an ad featuring their new collection, titled, ‘Jashn-E-Rivaaz’.

BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya criticised the Fabindia ad and said in a tweet that the apparel brand, “must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures”. Surya has riled up controversies previously, during the second COVID wave with the BBMP bed scam controversy and has often made ‘objectionable comments’.