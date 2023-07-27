Why Are Residents of This UP Village Demolishing Their Own Homes?

This is the story of a village on the verge of extinction.
(Photo: The Quint)
Video Input: Dhamendra Rajput
Video Producer: Azhar Ansar
Video Editor: Karuna Mishra
English Script: Vishnu Gopinath
In Ahirana village in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, people are demolishing their own homes, brick by brick, with their own hands. The residents say that this is their only option. Come monsoon, they take their own homes apart. This is the story of a village on the verge of extinction.
The swelling Sharda river cutting away at the land, eroding the land, swallowing up homes and gradually sinking an entire village.
“My house got dragged into the water and was destroyed. It was fine two days ago, and yesterday, suddenly it went underwater. It has been happening for several years. Many houses have gone under water,” Chhotelal, a resident told The Quint.
People of the village claim that they get compensation only after their homes have been destroyed.
With homes demolished or washed away, their search for a new land to settle for a new home continues.
Birbal, another resident of the village said, “We’ll go to Maulpur or Mirpur. Wherever there is place for us to migrate.”
Ahirana was earlier home to 200 families with a population of 1,500. But in the past four years, over 150 home have been washed away. The villagers claim there is little to no help from administration the government is indifferent.
The local administration claims alternate accommodation has been arranged for all affected families.
“Our homes are under the water now. Whatever the government is providing us, we need it immediately. Where else will we stay? Everything is underwater,” said Chhotelal.
