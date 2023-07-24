Old Video of Airplane Landing on Flooded Runway From Pakistan Shared as Recent

The video is from 2020 and not a recent incident.
A video showing a flight landing on a waterlogged runway has gone viral as recent clip from Pakistan.
What are the users saying?: Users have claimed that this is a recent video of Lahore airport in Pakistan.
What is the truth?: While the video is from Pakistan, it is neither recent nor from Lahore.
The video is from 2020 at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, Pakistan.
It is an airbus of the Pakistan International Airlines that made an emergency landing on a flooded runway.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse Google image search and came across old posts from 2020 that showed the same visuals as the viral video.
We ran a keyword search and came across the viral video on the YouTube handles of 24NewsHD and Talk Shows Central uploaded in August 2020.
The Talk Shows Central video had the caption: "PIA Plane Landing in Deep Water at Karachi Airport | Karachi Rain".
Below is a comparison between the viral video and the original video.
Visuals of both the viral and original video showed similarities.
We found that the same video was shared last year as well and the Twitter account of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority had clarified that the viral video was not a recent one.
Rains in Pakistan in August 2020:
AirLive.Net which provides aviation news, also reported on 28 August 2020 that the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan had suspended several flights at Karachi airport, in the wake of the rough weather conditions.
A report by the Pakistan Meteorological Department noted that the country witnessed rainfall above normal levels in August 2020. It also said that Karachi airport saw heavy rainfall of 367.0 mm.
The summary said that August 2020 was recorded as the wettest month since 1961.
Conclusion: The video dates back to 2020 from Karachi. It is being falsely shared as a recent incident from Lahore, Pakistan.
