In Photos | ‘Ran With Whatever We Could that Night’: Delhi Flood Evacuees

“We are getting good food to eat and water to drink. But the plastic sheet has holes and whenever it rains, everything gets wet, lamented Champa.

The food is being provided by Sub District Magistrate (SDM) Office, Preet Vihar as well as several NGOs.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday asked all non-essential government offices, schools and colleges to remain closed till Sunday amidst the alarming flood situation.