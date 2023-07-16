'No Food, Water, Toilets': Delhi Residents Moved to Camps as Yamuna Floods

As the Yamuna's water level breached its warning mark and reached an all-time high of 207.55 m in Delhi, The Quint reached ground zero and spoke with those who are being evacuated from the low-lying areas of the city and taken to relief camps, as floodwaters wreck havoc in the city.

A Delhi resident who was moved to a camp in Kalindi Kunj told The Quint, "Our houses were submerged in water and we had to leave everything. We don’t have anything to eat or drink. We just saved ourselves and came here."

However, even as people are being evacuated, there are no provisions available for them at the relief camps. One of them said, "Right now, there is nothing here. Nothing to eat as well. We are hungry since morning."