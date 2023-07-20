'Books Lost to the Flood, How do we Study?' Ask Displaced Delhi Children

Days after the Yamuna flooding meant 12-year-old Sonu and his family were displaced from the low lying area that was home, it was time for him to finally resume school. He was restless as he got ready for his first day at school since the Delhi floods.

“Usually, I go to school in the afternoons, and coaching classes in the morning. But in the last 10 days, I have not been able to go for both,” said Sonu.

He’s been living with his family on the pavement of the DelhI-Meerut highway in a make-shift tent.