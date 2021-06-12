Scam, Honey Trap, Abduction – Choksi Files, No Less Than OTT Drama

The Curious Case of Mehul Choksi
A diamond merchant flees India in January 2018, days before his involvement in a Rs 13,500-crore bank loan fraud comes to light. Soon, he takes up a foreign country's citizenship; although back in his own country, he's a wanted criminal, with several charges slapped against him, triggering a massive legal battle and a wild chase by Indian authorities to bring him back to the country.
Rukavat ke liye khed hai... This is neither an upcoming OTT series, nor a soon-to-be released thriller. Presenting the curious case of Mehul Choksi.
Mehul Chinubhai Choksi is an India-born fugitive businessman, diamantaire, owner of Gitanjali Group, and maternal uncle of another fugitive businessman Nirav Modi.
Choksi and Modi are the key accused in the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam. The fraud was allegedly planned and organised by jeweller and designer Nirav, his wife Ami Modi, brother Neeshal Modi, and Choksi. They are accused of colluding with two employees of the Punjab National Bank (PNB), the country's second-largest state-owned lender.
Choksi has been named in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charge sheet for –
Nirav Modi, his family and Mehul Choksi fled the country in January 2018, before the scam came to light, sending shockwaves across the country.
On 7 January 2018, Choksi left India and 'escaped' to the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda. A week later, on 15 January, he took oath as the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda.
Thus started a wild chase by Indian authorities – the CBI, the ED and the MEA, to extradite him back to India.
Achanak teen saal baad... Choksi is back in the limelight and how.
On 23 May, Mehul Choksi had gone missing from Antigua, where he had been living since 2018. Choksi, in his five-page complaint with the Antiguan Police, said that he was kidnapped and brought to Dominica to give an interview to a "high-ranking Indian politician." He named a Barbara Jabarica and alleged that she was involved in his abduction.
Speaking to news channels, Barbara Jabarica claimed that Choksi had introduced himself as ‘Raj’ and that she would speak to him over text messages only once a month. She even alleged that 'Raj' would gift her fake jewellery.
Mehul Choksi going missing from Antigua sparked a massive manhunt and three days later, he was dramatically rescued from Dominica, on 26 May 2021, while reportedly trying to escape to Cuba.
On 6 June 2021, Choksi disclosed the names of his alleged abductors to the Antigua Police, who are looking into his reported abduction from the Caribbean country. Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that Choksi's lawyers gave the names to the police commissioner in a complaint.
Choksi is currently facing trial in Dominica for allegedly entering the country illegally from Antigua. He was held by the local police for illegally entering Dominica and trying to escape to Cuba in a boat
Choksi’s lawyers claimed on 2 June 2021 that he was abducted and brought to Dominica forcefully, and pleaded not guilty to illegal entry at his court appearance. But the Dominican High Court denied him bail.
He is currently housed in the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital under police guard.
For now, Choksi abhi bhi faraar hai, par picture abhi baaki hai....
