Team That Flew to Dominica to Bring Choksi Returns Without Him

An eight-member team of officers that went to Dominica with the purpose of bringing back fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi returned to India from Dominica, after the country’s High Court on Thursday, 3 June, adjourned the hearing in his case.
The team comprised officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and was being led by CBI DIG Sharda Raut, according to PTI.
The Dominican High Court adjourned the hearing in the matter to 14 June.
Choksi is facing trial in Dominica for allegedly entering the country illegally from Antigua, where he had been living after fleeing India over the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. Choksi had gone missing on 23 May from Antigua, sparking a massive manhunt and was captured in Dominica on 26 May.
On 2 June, Choksi pleaded not guilty to illegal entry at his court appearance and was denied bail even as his lawyers had claimed that he was forced on a vessel and was abducted.
The Dominican High Court on Thursday adjourned the habeas corpus hearing of Choksi.
Both parties are reportedly expected to meet to discuss the matter and to inform the judge, who will set a new court date.
