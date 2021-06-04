Team That Flew to Dominica to Bring Choksi Returns Without Him

An eight-member team of officers that went to Dominica with the purpose of bringing back fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi returned to India from Dominica, after the country’s High Court on Thursday, 3 June, adjourned the hearing in his case.

The team comprised officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and was being led by CBI DIG Sharda Raut, according to PTI.

The Dominican High Court adjourned the hearing in the matter to 14 June.