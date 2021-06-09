Cuba Could’ve Been His Final Destination, Alleges Choksi’s Friend

Adding to the twists-and-turns that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s case has become, the mystery woman, Barbara Jabarica, who Choksi claimed helped in his abduction, has come out in denial of all such allegations and claimed in an interview to ANI, “I can be more and more certain that Cuba could have been his final destination.”

Saying that Dominica was not his ideal destination, Jabarica was quoted as saying, “Well, he never used words like escape or shared with me such a plan. However, he did ask me twice if I have ever been to Cuba, he also told me that next time we may meet in Cuba.”