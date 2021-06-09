Cuba Could’ve Been His Final Destination, Alleges Choksi’s Friend

Adding to the twists-and-turns that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s case has become, the mystery woman, Barbara Jabarica, who Choksi claimed helped in his abduction, has come out in denial of all such allegations and claimed in an interview to ANI, “I can be more and more certain that Cuba could have been his final destination.”
Saying that Dominica was not his ideal destination, Jabarica was quoted as saying, “Well, he never used words like escape or shared with me such a plan. However, he did ask me twice if I have ever been to Cuba, he also told me that next time we may meet in Cuba.”
In Choksi’s complaint to the Antiguan Police, he stated that “Over the past year, I have been on friendly terms with Barbara Jabarica. On 23 May, she asked me to pick her up at her house. When I went there, 8-10 men appeared from all the entrances and beat me mercilessly (sic),” ANI reported.
He added that the men took his phone, watch, and wallet but returned his money.
Choksi added in his complaint, “When I was being beaten up, Jabarica didn’t even attempt to help me or assist in any other way by calling for help from outside – the manner in which Jabarica conducted herself clearly points that she was an integral part of this entire scheme to kidnap me,” ANI reported.
Mehul Choksi had allegedly introduced himself to Barbara Jabarica as ‘Raj’ and had approached her in August 2020 during her visit, Jabarica claims. After which, Jabarica claims that Choksi used to text her regularly, though she replied once a month.
However, they started having weekly conversations from April-May of this year, discussing business opportunities, Jabarica claimed.
Countering allegations of being Choksi’s girlfriend, Jabarica was quoted as saying, “I made this clear in a few interviews that I was not his girlfriend and he's not my sugar daddy or anything like that. I've my own income and business. I don't need his cash or support, hotel booking, fake jewellery or anything like that,” ANI reported.
“You can call the restaurant; they can confirm that the last time I saw Mehul Choksi was on the morning of 23 May. We went, we had a breakfast meeting, we had coffee and then we got back to the Jolly Habour area around 11:30 am,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.
Jabarica expressed her shock at being involved in the alleged abduction and said, “I think so far they are changing the stories. Of course, I am very shocked and speechless. I’m trying to understand why they want to bring me into this story. Why they use my name?[sic]” ANI reported.
She added, "He started to like me and in April, he gave me a diamond bracelet. He told me that he likes me a lot and that I was his soul mate," India Today reported. Later, Jarabica discovered that the bracelet gifted to her had "very good fake diamonds".
(With inputs from ANI and India Today)
Published: 09 Jun 2021,12:41 PM IST