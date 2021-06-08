From ‘Fleeing’ Antigua to Kidnapping Claims: Choksi’s Story So Far

As drama over fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi continues over the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, Choksi has named a mystery woman, Barbara Jabarica, who he claims trapped him and helped in his subsequent abduction.

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said on Tuesday, “the matter with this Indian citizen is before the courts, the courts will decide what happens to this gentleman and we allow the court process to go through,” news agency ANI reported.

To add to the twist and turns, Choksi has also claimed that he was kidnapped and brought to Dominica to give an interview to a "high-ranking Indian politician."