Choksi Reveals Names of ‘Abductors’ to Antigua Police, Probe On

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi on Sunday, 6 June, disclosed the names of his alleged abductors to the Antigua Police, who are looking into his alleged abduction from Antigua to Dominica on 23 May.
Prime Minister Gaston Browne said that Choksi's lawyers gave the names to the police commissioner in a complaint, the Antigua News Room reported.
Adding more details of his ‘abduction,’ Choksi’s complaint to the Antiguan Police stated that, “Over the past year, I have been on friendly terms with Barbara Jabarica. On 23 May, she asked me to pick her up at her house. When I went there, 8-10 men appeared from all the entrances and beat me mercilessly (sic),” news agency ANI quoted.
He added that the men took his phone, watch and wallet but returned his money.
Choksi is facing trial in Dominica for allegedly entering the country illegally from Antigua, where he had been living after fleeing India over the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. He had gone missing on 23 May from Antigua, sparking a massive manhunt and was captured in Dominica on 26 May.
According to local media reports, his team of lawyers connived with Opposition leaders to pressure the judiciary, which rather than questioning Choksi's illegal entry from Antigua to Dominica, believed his lawyers' version that he was abducted, ANI reported.
PM Browne was quoted as saying, “Choksi has filed a complaint with the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda to the extent that he was abducted. He made a formal claim through his attorneys that he was abducted from Antigua and taken to Dominica so it is a report that police is taking seriously and they are currently investigating the abduction.”
However, the Associates Times reported that Choksi’s family had claimed that he was in Antigua till 5 pm on 23 May, which makes it impossible to cover a 120-mile distance in four to five hours, which approximately takes about 12-13 hours.
His lawyers had earlier alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen looking Antiguan and Indian and was brought to Dominica on a boat, PTI reported.
Unnamed doctors of the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital were quoted by the report saying that a nail injury cited by Choksi’s lawyers is an old one while other bruises could be new and could have even been caused by a "slight push".
He is currently housed in the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital under police guard and faces two separate legal proceedings in the eastern Caribbean island country.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI, Antigua News Room and Associates Times)
Published: 07 Jun 2021,10:55 AM IST