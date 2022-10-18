BJP, RSS Leaders Speak About Poverty, Unemployment; Why is the Govt Silent?

Janab, Aise Kaise?
(Image: The Quint)
English Script: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan
Is India reeling under the pressure of unemployment, poverty and inequality? If I say yes, I will be called "anti-national" and "anti-government."
On 2 October 2022, in a video, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said, "There is poverty, unemployment, and inequality in India. Besides, income inequality is also a challenge."
But why is the government of India silent on the issues of poverty and unemployment? Does the government have data on poverty in the country? Or will the government now label the RSS General Secretary as "anti-national?"
If the government shies away from the real issues, we will be forced to ask, Janab, Aise Kaise?
Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report on unemployment in 2018-19 pegged the rate of unemployment at a 45-year high. In response, the government said, "It was a draft, not the final report."
But after the 2019 elections, the government agreed to the findings of the report.
The Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an RSS associate, organised a webinar where RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale spoke about the rising poverty, unemployment and income inequality in the country.
There has been a decline in the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR). LFPR refers to the demand for employment among the population. Hence, there is neither employment, nor a demand for employment.
In July 2022, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that from 2014-15 to 2021-22, the number of applications for central government jobs stood at 22.5 crore, however, only 7.22 lakh people were employed. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also said:
He later clarified that the intention of his speech was to find a solution for the deterrents in the growth of the society.
Data on poverty was last issued in 2011-12, which said there were 26.98 crore poor people in India. Since then, there has been no data released on poverty.
We can only assume that the 80 crore people who receive free ration from the government might be poor. But who is below the poverty line?
According to a report by Suresh Tendulkar Committee, people who spend less than Rs 816 in rural areas and Rs 1000 in urban areas fall below the poverty line.
From statistics to the people in the government itself, all are talking about the rising unemployment and inequality. So, why is the government still silent about the reality of increasing unemployment, inequality and poverty? The government must accept it and come up with a rapid solution, or else, we will be forced to ask, Janab, Aise Kaise?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)