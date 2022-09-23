Is It Right To Reject Public Welfare Policies As 'Revdi Culture'?

English Script: Naman Shah

In a public rally in July 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the political practice of promising free government services (freebies) to the public as 'Revdi culture' and called it dangerous for the country. But is it correct to call public welfare work 'Revdi'?

Is giving free education and free healthcare to the public 'Revdi'? When the Modi-led central government distributed free ration to 80 crore people amid the COVID crisis, was it 'Revdi'?