Kamra, Faruqui, Brahmastra: The Frail Religious Sentiments of Right Wing Groups

Just like you have work-related targets for a particular week, people employed at the ‘World Sentiments Council’ also have targets which include protesting against a movie before its release date and getting a stand-up comedian’s show cancelled, time and again.

The employees at these councils, have burdened themselves with the responsibility of getting their religious sentiments hurt. If they continue ‘working’ towards establishing a ‘ban-India’, we will be forced to ask, Janab, Aise Kaise?