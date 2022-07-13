Lesson For Maharashtra: Why 'Unnatural' Alliances Collapse

But there was a problem. Ideologically, the half a dozen or so Opposition parties were completely disparate, even inimical:

the free-market liberals of Swatantra Party

the centrist, disgruntled ex-Congressmen who had bitterly broken away from Indira

the sworn anti-Congress, anti-Sangh socialist followers of Lohia

the conservative, RSS-blessed Jana Sangh

And many others spanning the Left and labour unions’ spectrum. But all ideologies were put in abeyance – nay, even dissolved – and a ‘united’ Janata Party was formed.