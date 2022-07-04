ADVERTISEMENT

Old Video of Arnab Goswami Dancing Linked to Uddhav Thackeray’s Resignation

The video showing Arnab Goswami dancing with several people is old and unrelated to Thackeray's resignation.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
i

A video, showing editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami dancing with several people, is going viral on social media with a claim that Goswami was seen celebrating after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra's chief minister.

This comes after Thackeray stepped down from his post on 29 June, resulting in Eknath Shinde becoming the chief minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis taking the position of his deputy.

However, given the fact that the video has been on the internet since 2010, it possibly can't be related to the recent developments in Maharashtra.

CLAIM

The caption with the viral video suggests that Arnab Goswami danced to celebrate Thackeray's resignation.

An archived version of the post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Similar posts can be seen here, here, and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and conducted a reverse image search using keywords 'Arnab Goswami dancing republic times now'.

This led us to a YouTube video posted on 11 February 2010.

The video's opening credits stated that it was from the launch party of english news channel Times Now.

While we have not been able to independently verify the context of the video, the fact that the video was uploaded in 2010 makes it clear that it can't be recent.

