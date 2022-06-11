'We Can't Live in Fear': Resettled Pandits Flee Kashmir After Targeted Killings

"In the name of security, the administration has merely transferred us to the district headquarters. Will these killings stop by merely transferring us to the district headquarters? Won't we travel from our respective homes to district headquarters? Will nothing happen to us on the way? Even if they provide security in district headquarters, what is its use when we are in transit outside the headquarters? Anything can happen on the way. That's why we didn't think living there would be safe," said Sahil, who was rehabilitated in Kashmir under prime minister's employment package in 2017.

"Our only demand to the government is to relocate us outside the Valley because there is no place in Kashmir that is safe. I have been working there for 12 years and I want to carry out my duties. But if my mind is preoccupied with the fear of being killed. How can I carry out my duties then?" added Raina.

(Watch the video above for the full story.)