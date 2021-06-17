‘Our Son is Innocent’: Asif Iqbal Tanha’s Parents on His Bail

"Our son is innocent. He hasn't committed any crime. He was framed. So, I was confident that he would get justice and walk out of jail soon."

A day after the Delhi High Court granted bail to Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, and Natasha Narwal, accused under UAPA in the Delhi riots case, Asif's parents welcomed the judgment. The trio have been granted bail in all other cases involving them.