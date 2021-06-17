Delhi Riots: Two Days After Bail, 3 Activists Finally Walk Free

Student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha were released from Tihar Jail on Thursday, 17 June, two days after the Delhi High Court granted them bail in a case related to the Delhi riots.
Earlier, on Thursday, a trial court had ordered for their immediate release.
Despite the bail being granted by Delhi HC on Tuesday, their release was delayed as the police cited procedural hurdles, including verification of addresses and sureties.
After not being released immediately on Tuesday despite the Delhi HC ordering so, the three activists had moved the trial court. However, the trial court, after hearing the case on Wednesday, had deferred passing the order, leading to the activists having to spend another night in prison.
The three activists then moved the Delhi HC on Thursday against the trial court deferring their release. The HC, however, asked them to wait for the trial court order.
“We're not going to monitor the process before the trial court. Let the matter be heard by the trial court at 12 pm. It is expected to hear the matter expeditiously and with promptitude,” the high court had said, as quoted by LiveLaw.
The three activists had moved the trial court on Tuesday seeking their immediate release following the HC order.
The activists’ lawyer advocate Adit S Pujari had argued that even if their permanent addresses were in other states which are their hometowns, the three accused primarily lived in Delhi in rented houses. Additionally, they were arrested in Delhi as mentioned in the arrest memo and the same was listed in the documents submitted to the police.
Additional Sessions Judge Ravinder Bedi then deferred the order to Thursday, 11 am, citing a “heavy board” of other bail applications, as reported by Bar and Bench.
Published: 17 Jun 2021,11:20 AM IST